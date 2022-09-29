Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 6:42 AM

Khloe Kardashian turned down Tristan Thompson’s proposal

<i>Jerritt Clark/Getty Images</i><br/>On the latest episode of
Getty Images for Remy Martin
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
On the latest episode of "The Kardashians

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

More has been revealed about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s former relationship.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” the “Good American” entrepreneur talked about the fact that the professional basketball player had secretly proposed.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, referenced the proposal, which happened more than a year ago.

“The fact that he proposed and you never told us,” Kim Kardashian said to her younger sister. “I asked him months later… the night after I thought it happened and he’s like, ‘Oh, I did it months ago, she didn’t tell you guys?'”

She explained that she was expecting Thompson, who shares two children with Khloe Kardashian, to propose on Valentine’s Day. When she asked him about it, he said he had proposed months before in December.

Khlole Kardashian reflected on how she responded to Thompson, who has been involved with other women during their relationship.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,'” she said. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.'”

The former couple recently welcomed a son together via surrogate and are the parents of a young daughter, True.

In January, Thompson apologized to Kardashian for having a son with another woman.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content