Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing isn’t the only celeb recipe we crave

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

By now you may have heard something about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing.

Internet detectives have been furiously trying to figure out her recipe after it was mentioned in a story published Monday by the Daily Mail. There is even a theory that Wilde previously shared the recipe for the dressing with the Food Network awhile back.

A simple Google search will show you there’s no denying that millions of people are currently hungry to know about that dressing, adding Wilde to the ranks of stars whose recipes we are craving.

Emily Blunt’s take on ‘engagement chicken’

Blunt endorsed Food Network star Ina Garten’s roast chicken in a podcast conversation last year.

“Lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all that,” she said. “You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray. And then you roast them really high for about an hour and 20 minutes and they’re done and they’re perfect.”

According to “The Quiet Place” star, the chicken is then sautéd in wine and butter, resulting in a dish she described as “divine,” as well as “sticky and yummy.”

As a bonus, she said, it helped win husband John Krasinski’s heart.

“That’s it,” Blunt said, laughing. “All it took!”

Garten’s recipe can be found here.

Kris Jenner’s ‘famous brownies’

The momager of the Kardashian/Jenner clan reportedly makes an amazing brownie.

Her recipe has made it to People magazine and includes unsweetened chocolate squares, butter, chopped walnuts and mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. Seems pretty standard, but made with that KarJenner love it’s got to be rich, right?

Her daughter Kourtney Kardashian also shared the recipe on her Poosh site. It makes 30 servings, which makes sense given the size of their family.

Chrissy Teigen’s ‘banana bundt bread’

This dessert became famous in 2017 after Teigen solicited Twitter for some bananas as she tried to perfect her recipe.

“If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John’s underwear and a Becca palette,” she tweeted at the time.

You have to respect a cook who takes her dishes so seriously that she offers up her husband, singer and actor John Legend’s, underwear just to make it.

Teigen was actually testing recipes for her cookbook, “Cravings: Hungry for More” and said “perfecting this single recipe took me nearly a year. That’s why I needed so many damn bananas.”

She’s since updated it with a few ingredient substitutions here.

Meghan’s ‘Filipino-style chicken adobo’

What is it about chicken?

The Duchess of Sussex has said she was roasting a chicken when Prince Harry popped the question (apparently, chicken and engagements really are a thing). When asked about her favorite food, Meghan has said she’s “a big fan of Sunday suppers.”

“I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken adobo,” Meghan wrote for Today back in 2012. “It’s so easy—combine garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock Pot.”

Food Network has a recipe here. Maybe it will snag you a prince?

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.