Olivia Wilde satisfies fans’ cravings by sharing her salad dressing recipe

By Megan Thomas, CNN

Actor and director Olivia Wilde appears to have a good sense of humor.

After a tabloid story published Monday referenced a special salad dressing made by Wilde, people have been abuzz searching online for the recipe.

The salad chain Sweetgreen even jokingly tried to stake claim to the dressing, with an Instagram post of a photo of Wilde holding its restaurant bag, with the caption, “the salad dressing origin story.”

Then late Tuesday, Wilde, it seems, had some fun by posting a photo on her Instagram Stories that appeared to be of a page in Nora Ephron’s 1983 autobiographical novel, “Heartburn.”

“Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar,” the passage outlined by Wilde reads. “Then whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

Wilde did not comment on her post.

The salad dressing fever includes a theory that Wilde a while back shared the dressing recipe with the Food Network. And whatever the ingredients, it’s added Wilde to the ranks of stars whose recipes we are craving.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.