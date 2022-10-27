Alyssa Scott is pregnant following death of son Zen with Nick Cannon

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Nearly a year after losing her infant son, Alyssa Scott has announced she is pregnant again.

Scott shared five-month-old son Zen with Nick Cannon. He died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. She also has a 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. This will be her third baby, but did not reveal any other information about the pregnancy.

She shared the news with a baby bump photo, writing, “With you by my side… ,” alongside the sweet snap.

When their baby was sick, Cannon called Scott “just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen” on his talk show.

Along with Zen, Cannon is father to Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa. He shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and has a baby daughter daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model LaNisha Cole.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.