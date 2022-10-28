Skip to Content
Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay has shed almost 50 pounds in 5 months

<i>Jason Kempin/Getty Images</i><br/>Dan Smyers (left) and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24 in Nashville.
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

One half of Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay is less of a man than he used to be.

Shay Mooney has shared on social media how he lost almost 50 pounds over the past few months.

The singer/songwriter share a note on the Instastories portion of his verified Instagram account on Thursday to thank his followers for their “kind words” about him “looking healthy.”

“Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50lbs.,” he wrote. “For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights, That’s it’!”

Mooney added, “I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually.”

The country pop music duo served as mentors last year on “The Voice.”

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

