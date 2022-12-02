Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial

By Cheri Mossburg and Christina Maxouris, CNN

A Los Angeles jury began deliberating Friday afternoon in the sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie producer who is accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them.

Jurors were instructed on the law and began deliberations after prosecutors delivered a rebuttal argument.

“Rapists rape. You can look at the pattern,” prosecutor Paul Thompson told jurors.

“You have irrefutable, overwhelming evidence about the nature of this man and what he did to these women,” Thompson said, urging the jury to “do the right thing” and “find justice for these women.”

The defense has maintained that the allegations are either fabricated or occurred consensually, highlighting that there is no evidence of the allegations.

Weinstein, 70, is charged with two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault involving four women — a model, a dancer, a massage therapist and a producer. He has pleaded not guilty to the seven charges against him.

If found guilty, Weinstein could face 60 years to life in prison, plus an additional five years.

Weinstein was convicted of criminal sex act and third-degree rape in New York in 2020 and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Thursday brought an end to closing arguments from the defense and prosecution, bringing the Los Angeles case closer to a verdict after trial began in late October.

Throughout the trial, jurors heard from about 50 witnesses, including four accusers who were identified in court as Jane Does due to the nature of their allegations.

Four other women testified that they faced similar behavior at Weinstein’s hands. Those alleged incidents are not being charged as part of this case because they happened outside of Los Angeles County.

On Thursday, defense attorney Alan Jackson asked the jurors if they could “accept what (the Jane Does) say as gospel.”

“Five words that sum up the entirety of the prosecution’s case: ‘Take my word for it,'” Jackson said. “‘Take my word for it that he showed up at my hotel room unannounced. Take my word for it that I showed up at his hotel room. Take my word for it that I didn’t consent. Take my word for it, that I said no.'”

On Wednesday, the prosecution delivered closing arguments, with Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez calling Weinstein a “titan” who used his power in Hollywood to prey on and silence women.

“The truth is that, as you sit here, we know the despicable behavior the defendant engaged in. He thought he was so powerful that people would … excuse his behavior. That’s just Harvey being Harvey. That’s just Hollywood. And for so long that’s what everyone did. Everyone just turned their heads,” Martinez said.

“It is time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end, and it is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice,” she added.

The closing arguments

The defense said the women accusers are “fame and fortune seekers,” pointing out that some of the Jane Does made up their stories while others benefited from a “transactional relationship” with Weinstein.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, one of the accusers who is a producer, actress and the wife of California’s governor, testified that Weinstein raped her in 2005. Siebel Newsom described an hours-long “cat-and-mouse period” that preceded her alleged assault.

Weinstein’s defense does not deny that the incident occurred, but they say he believed it was consensual.

Jackson described what happened between Weinstein and Siebel Newsom as “consensual, transactional sex.”

“Regret is not the same thing as rape. And it’s important we make that distinction in this courtroom,” Jackson added.

Martinez, the prosecutor, said the reason Siebel Newsom continued to contact Weinstein after the alleged assault stemming from his position in the industry at the time.

On Thursday, Martinez pointed out that the women knew it would be difficult — “they would come to court and (Weinstein’s) attorneys (would) call them bimbos in open court for having been raped.”

“They knew they were coming to court to have these defense attorneys put them on the stand, to embarrass them,” she said.

