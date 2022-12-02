Nia Long opens up about fallout of fiancé Ime Udoka Celtics suspension

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nia Long is opening up about the scandal surrounding her longtime partner, Ime Udoka.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talked about Udoka’s suspension as the Boston Celtics head coach for having an alleged consensual relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff.

Long and Udoka had been engaged since 2015 when the news broke in September. The share an 11-year-old son.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long said. “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him.”

“The Best Man” star said she took her son out of school at the time and declined to say whether she and Udoka are still together or discuss his alleged behavior.

The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022 to 2023 season.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said in a statement to ESPN at the time. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

The woman he was alleged to have had the relationship with was not identified.

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens got emotional at a press conference while defending the women in the organization who were targeted on social media as a result of the speculation as to the woman’s identity.

But Long, who also has an adult son from a prior relationship, said she did not feel supported.

“If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK,” she said. “It’s very disappointing.”

CNN as reached out to the Celtics for comment.

