Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia

Nick Cannon is getting some rest after coming down with pneumonia.

“The Masked Singer” host and comedian, who has previously shared that he has lupus, posted images of himself in a hospital bed in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman … I promised myself I would never be back at this place again … But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else,” Cannon wrote.

The busy dad of 11 said he was feeling positive.

“I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle.”

Before his hospitalization, Cannon performed with his “Wild’N Out Live” tour on Thursday in New York City.

“Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room,” Cannon concluded his post. “Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.”

