Eddie Murphy to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy will be honored with this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January.

Murphy, who has previously won a Golden Globe, is also a six-time nominee.

“We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy,” HFPA President, Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career — in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades.”

Murphy has starred in films like “48 Hours,” “Trading Places,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor” and “Dreamgirls.”

Past recipients of the Award include Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and others.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” led among film nominees announced Monday by the Golden Globes with eight nominations. The film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

The ceremony, which was not broadcast last January over controversy surrounding the HFPA, will return to NBC on Jan. 10. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host.

