Patty Jenkins breaks silence on ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Patty Jenkins has some things she would like to clear up.

The director posted a lengthy note on social media to have her say after reports that DC FIlms (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) would not be moving ahead with a third installment of the “Wonder Woman” franchise.

“When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me who killed it or walked away started to spread,” In Jenkins wrote in a note posted on her verified Twitter account.

“This simply is not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me,” the director continued. “It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were recently named co-chairs of DC Films and have been evaluating the studios forthcoming projects.

Jenkins also wrote that she does not want “what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note.”

“I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character,” the note read. “Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.”

Gunn responded to her note with a tweet of his own.

“I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional,” Gunn’s tweet read.

Jenkins also sought to clarify plans to have her direct the forthcoming film “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.”

“Here are the facts: 1 originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further,” she wrote. “When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed, They made a new deal with me.”

Jenkins added that she is still attached to the project, which remains in development though she’s unsure as to whether it will happen or not.

