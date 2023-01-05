Hugh Jackman really doesn’t want Ryan Reynolds to get an Oscar nomination

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Hugh Jackman took to Instagram with a plea to Academy voters to leave Ryan Reynolds off the nominations list in the best song category for his performance in “Spirited.”

In a retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol,” Reynolds and Will Ferrell sing “Good Afternoon,” which made the shortlist in the original song category for the 95th Academy Awards.

Jackman explained in a video that a nomination for Reynolds “would make the next year of my life insufferable.”

“It’s 2023 and I really, really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible,” Jackman said jokingly.

While he had a glowing review of the movie itself, he said if Reynolds wins he will gloat and it will become unbearable.

“I’ve just heard the Academy have shortlisted ‘Good Afternoon’ in the best song category,” Jackman said. “Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. It would. I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting ‘Wolverine and ‘Deadpool.'”

He wrapped up with, “So, just to recap: love ‘Spirited,’ love Will, love Octavia, love the song ‘Good Afternoon.’ But please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please.”

Reynolds, who had been jokingly feuding with Jackman for years, responded with a tweet.

“I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars,” he wrote, adding in a subsequent tweet, “Also ‘Wolverine and Deadpool,’ bub?”

CNN’s Chris Wallace spoke with Hugh Jackman about “Wolverine” and more in a conversation for a new episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”, premiering Friday on HBO Max and Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

