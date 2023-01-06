Theophilus London reunited with family after being reported missing

By Stella Chan, CNN

Rap artist and musician Theophilus London has been found after being reported missing by his family, according to Los Angeles police.

“Mr. London was located in good condition and reunited with his family,” the LAPD told CNN in a statement Thursday.

The artist’s family said London, 35, from Trinidad and Tobago, was last seen in October in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles. They reported him missing in early December.

A statement from London’s representatives provided to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter at the time sought help in their search efforts and included a message from London’s father, Lary Moses London.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son,” he wrote.

CNN has contacted Theophilus London’s representatives for comment on his reunion with his family.

