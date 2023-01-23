‘Polo Polo,’ popular Mexican comedian, dead at 78

By Fidel Gutierrez and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Mexican comedian Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez, who performed as “Polo Polo,” died on Monday, his family announced.

He was 78.

His son, Paul Garcia, told Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca that his father had vascular dementia and died of natural causes at his home.

Born in Leon, Guanajuato, Benitez rose to fame in the 1970’s as one of Mexico’s most popular comedians.

Starting out in small Mexican clubs, Benitez eventually went on to sell out Mexico City’s largest venue, the Crown Plaza, according to a 2014 press release.

Benitez was known for his adult-themed jokes and Spanish language puns, which were showcased in dozens of albums the comedian recorded throughout the 2000s.

The comedian also starred in multiple films and television series, including “La Escuelita VIP” in 2004 in which he appeared in various episodes as himself.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.