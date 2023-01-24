Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton and Babyface to perform in 2023 Super Bowl pre-show

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The full entertainment lineup for the 2023 Super Bowl has arrived.

In addition to Rihanna’s highly anticipated halftime show performance, a number of additional Hollywood heavyweights are joining the major sporting event as pre-show performers.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Emmy-winning actor Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in the pre-show. The “Abbott Elementary” star notably sang on stage while accepting her Emmy award in 2022.

Joining Ralph in the pre-show festivities is Grammy-winning country music artist Chris Stapleton, who has been tapped to sing the National Anthem. R&B crooner Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will also perform, with a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Each performer will have talent accompanying them to provide American Sign Language (ASL) on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), according to a release from the NFL.

Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will sign the national anthem alongside Stapleton. Kotsur won a supporting actor Academy Award in 2022 for his work in “CODA,” becoming the second Deaf person ever to win an acting Oscar after Marlee Matlin.

In case you need any more Super Bowl LVII hype before the February 5 game, here’s our gentle reminder that Rihanna released a teaser on her Instagram to tide you over until then.

