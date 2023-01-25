Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have had their first baby

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child with husband Carter Reum.

Sharing a picture of a baby’s hand clutching a woman’s thumb, the media personality and heiress wrote on Instagram Tuesday: “You are already loved beyond words,” alongside a blue heart emoji.

Hilton’s representatives confirmed the announcement to CNN.

In an interview with People, published Tuesday, Hilton said: “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

She married venture capitalist Reum in a lavish ceremony in November 2021 and has since spoken openly about using IVF to conceive a child, telling People that they began the process during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We knew we wanted to start a family,” she said. “And I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Hilton hasn’t publicly shared any other details or confirmed whether her child was born via a surrogate.

Meanwhile, other celebrities flocked to the comments section of her post to offer their congratulations.

“So happy for you guys!!!” Kim Kardashian said, alongside a white heart emoji, while Chrissy Teigen wrote: “a BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!” and Heidi Klum said: “I am Sooooooo happy for you . Sending lots and lots of love.”

