Harvey Weinstein set to get another stiff sentence for a rape conviction in Los Angeles

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood mogul already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, is set to be sentenced to another prison term in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein was convicted in December on charges of rape, sexual penetration by a foreign object and forcible oral copulation after a model and actress testified he assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in February 2013.

Weinstein was also acquitted of one charge then, and the jury could not come to a unanimous decision on three other charges, including one related to Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Four counts connected to an unnamed woman who did not testify were also dropped during the trial.

After convicting him, the jury deadlocked on aggravating factors that could have increased his sentence.

Thursday’s sentencing is the second for Weinstein on sexual assault charges since reporting by The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 revealed his alleged history of sexual abuse, harassment and secret settlements as he used his influence as a Hollywood power broker to take advantage of young women.

At the time, Weinstein was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood and helped produce movies such as “Pulp Fiction,” “Clerks” and “Shakespeare in Love.” The revelations led to a wave of women speaking publicly about the pervasiveness of sexual abuse and harassment in what became known as the #MeToo movement.

The disgraced movie producer is several years into a 23-year prison sentence issued in New York in 2020 after he was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act and a third-degree rape. He has appealed the conviction.

Like in that trial, prosecutors in the Los Angeles trial said Weinstein was a powerful figure in Hollywood who used his influence to lure women into private meetings, assault them and then silence any accusations.

The trial featured emotional testimony from Weinstein’s accusers — a model, a dancer, a massage therapist and Siebel Newsom — all of whom were asked to recount the details of their allegations against him, provide details of meetings with the producer from years ago, and explain their reactions to the alleged assaults.

Jane Doe 1, whose testimony was tied to the charges, said that Weinstein came to her hotel room and tried to rape her.

“I wanted to die. It was disgusting. It was humiliating, miserable. I didn’t fight,” she testified in court. “I remember how he was looking in the mirror and he was telling me to look at him. I wish this never happened to me.”

Weinstein had pleaded not guilty, and his defense attorneys maintained the allegations were fabricated or occurred consensually as part of a “transactional relationship” with the movie producer.

“Regret is not the same thing as rape,” defense attorney Alan Jackson said. “And it’s important we make that distinction in this courtroom.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.