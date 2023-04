Judy Blume makes her support for the trans community clear

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Judy Blume has responded to comments she made about fellow author J.K. Rowling to make her support for the trans community clear.

In an interview with Britain’s The Sunday Times, Blume was reportedly asked about backlash Rowling has faced over her views on gender identity.

The “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” author said: “I love her. I am behind her 100 percent as I watch from afar.”

The Sunday Times had reported that Blume was “referring to the abuse Rowling has received for speaking up in defense of women’s sex-based rights,” but Blume took to Twitter on Sunday to clear things up.

“I wholly support the trans community. My point, which was taken out of context, is that I can empathize with a writer — or person — who has been harassed online,” she wrote.

Blume continued, “I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people. Anything to the contrary is total bulls—.”

Blume has spoken out against a wave of recent book bans in the US, some over literature that references identity, “Protecting your children means educating them and arming them with knowledge, and reading and supporting what they want to read,” she told Variety.

