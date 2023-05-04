Billie Lourd and Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at ‘Star Wars’-themed Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The late Carrie Fisher was honored by her daughter Billie Lourd and “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill on Thursday in a ceremony unveiling her posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony took place on May the 4th, widely known as “Star Wars” day, which The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Thursday also declared “Carrie Fisher Day” in Hollywood as Fisher’s star was unveiled.

Lourd donned a sheath dress showcasing an image of Fisher’s iconic character Princess Leia, and was surrounded by “Star Wars” droids at the podium when she spoke about her mom.

“Leia is more than just a character, she is a feeling,” she said, later adding that “people’s love for Leia didn’t die with my mom, it continues to get passed on from generation to generation, just like my mom passed it on to me, and I am now passing it onto my children. And hopefully, they will pass it onto theirs.”

Becoming emotional, Lourd went on to say, “I feel so lucky that even though they won’t get to meet my mom, they will get to know a piece of her through Leia. And I will get to tell them that the little lady in the TV is my mommy, their grand-mommy.”

“I can’t wait to bring my kids here when they’re old enough to understand how cool it is,” she concluded.

Fisher’s star is the 2,754th star to be unveiled on Hollywood Blvd and is located across the street from the star for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, a celebrated multi-talented actor herself. Reynolds died in December 2016, just one day after Fisher died of a heart attack at 60 years old.

Also in attendance on Thursday was Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker alongside Fisher and lovingly spoke of his “space twin.”

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all,” Hamill said. He added that “she was our princess,” and described her as a “gorgeous, ferociously independent take-charge woman who took our breath away.”

A beloved cultural icon in Hollywood, Fisher is most well known for her role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy. Fisher made her film debut in “Shampoo” in 1975, and had a decades-long career as both an actress — appearing in hits such as “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Blues Brothers” — and decorated writer.

Fisher wrote multiple books and memoirs, and received a BAFTA nomination for the “Postcards from the Edge” screenplay that she penned, based on her best-selling semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. The 1990 film starred Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.

Lourd, an actress in her own right with credits such as “Booksmart” and “American Horror Story” to her name, followed in her mother’s footsteps when she played Lieutenant Connix in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” in 2015, “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” in 2017 and “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of the Skywalker” in 2019.

As Fisher’s star was unveiled, Lourd sprinkled some of her mom’s glitter over it.

“My mom was glitter, she covered her world in it,” Lourd had said during her speech. “She left a mark of her sparkle on everyone she met.”

