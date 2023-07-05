Al Roker is now a grandfather and the baby’s name will make you smile

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The forecast calls for plenty of smiles and baby cuddles.

“Today” weather presenter Al Roker is a first-time grandfather, his show announced on Tuesday.

His daughter Courtney Roker Laga gave birth on Monday to a healthy baby girl that Roker Laga and her husband, Wes, named Sky Clara Laga.

“That’s really cute that his first grandchild’s name is Sky,” “Today” co-host Sheinelle Jones said after the announcement.

Roker passed along word Tuesday that everyone was doing well and the family “couldn’t be happier,” which his daughter confirmed.

“We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” the new mother told TODAY.com in a text message.

Roker Laga is the daughter of Roker and his ex-wife, Alice Bell. The elder Roker and Bell divorced in 1994. He’s been married to fellow journalist Deborah Roberts since 1995.

