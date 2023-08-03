Marc Maron thinks men who have a problem with the ‘Barbie’ movie are ‘insecure babies’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Marc Maron has a lot to say about “Barbie.”

The comedian and actor called the Greta Gerwig directed movie “f—ing monumental,” and called out those who are bashing it.

“I saw ‘Barbie’ and I thought it was a f—ing masterpiece,” Maron said on Instagram Live this week. “I don’t throw that word around lightly.”

“It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum,” Maron continued. “I think primarily of women. And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging.”

Maron called men who are criticizing the Warner Bros. movie “insecure babies.” (CNN and Warner Bros. share a parent company.)

“I mean, so embarrassing for them. Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of,” he quipped.

Maron concluded by complimenting the film’s script.

“It made me proud somehow,” Maron said.

