Bruce Springsteen has ‘been taken ill,’ postpones two concerts with the E Street Band

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen is taking some time to rest and putting off two concert dates.

A message posted to the musician’s social media on Wednesday states he had “taken ill.”

The message continued to say that the Boss’ concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Friday “have been postponed,” and that his team is “working on rescheduling the dates.”

Tickets will be honored as valid for the rescheduled shows, the post concluded.

In May of this year, the “Born in the U.S.A.” crooner took a fall on stage while performing in Amsterdam.

He quickly recovered after stumbling on a set of stairs, while performing his song “Ghosts.”

As seen in video footage at the time, the audience applauded as Springsteen, 73, got to his feet and joked, “Goodnight everybody!”

Springsteen and his E Street Band have been on tour this year, starting in the US from February to April. They then traveled to Europe, with stops in France, Italy, Germany, Zurich, Birmingham, Oslo, London, Vienna, Munich, England and more.

The tour came back to the United States this month, where they played Wrigley Field in Chicago last week before taking this hiatus. They are next scheduled to play Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 24.

