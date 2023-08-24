Kevin Hart ends up in wheelchair after being ‘dumbest man alive’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Trying to do “young stuff” has temporarily landed Kevin Hart in a wheelchair.

That’s according to the movie star, who posted a video on his verified Instagram account in which the caption reads in part, “I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!!”

Using some expletives in both the caption and the video, Hart recounted how he tried to race his friend, former NFL player Stevan Ridley, in a 40-yard dash and ended up injuring himself.

“Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real,” Hart said. “All my men, women out there 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age.”

He then announced that he was in a wheelchair for trying to do some “young man stuff.”

Hart said he bet Ridley he could beat him in the sprint, but was humbled.

“I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn,” he revealed. “I don’t know what that is but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk.”

Hart, 44, also referred to himself as the “stupidest man alive” in answer to a question as to why he was even racing in the first place.

Ridley took to his Instagram stories to respond to Hart’s video.

“I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JOICE TOO BIG BRO!” Ridley wrote, referring to his former New England Patriots teammate. “MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND PEEKP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!”

In 2019, Hart suffered “major back injuries” following a car crash.

