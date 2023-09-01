Blink-182 postpones concerts in Europe as Travis Barker returns stateside for ‘urgent family matter’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Travis Barker has had to put family first instead of continuing to tour with his rock band Blink-182.

The band announced on its verified Instagram Story on Friday that “due to an urgent family matter,” their drummer Barker “has had to return home to the States.”

Their shows in Glasgow, Scotland, Belfast, Northern Ireland and Dublin, Ireland “are being postponed,” the message read. The shows were part of Blink-182’s “World Tour 2023/2024,” which started in April, and were slated for the beginning of this month.

The tour is currently scheduled to resume on September 8 in Antwerp, Belgium.

No additional information was made available about the nature of the family matter.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Barker and Blink-182 for comment.

Barker is married to Kourtney Kardashian, and the pair are currently expecting their first child together (Kardashian already has three children with her ex, Scott Disick).

Barker is also a dad to two children and stepdad to one, from a previous relationship.

In June, Kardashian announced she was pregnant in a video on Instagram in which she was seen in the audience at a Blink-182 concert holding a sign reading, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Later that month, the pair revealed the sex of their baby in a video shared to the couple’s Instagram pages, in which Barker provided a drumroll seconds before blue confetti shot out to reveal they’re expecting a baby boy.

On Thursday night, Barker posted pictures of a communal prayer room to his verified Instagram Story.

