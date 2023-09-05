Rolling Stones set to release first album of new songs since 2005

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — The Rolling Stones are set to release their first studio album since 2005.

The band recently teased the new music in the British newspaper the Hackney Gazette. The ad included a website and a phone number, which revealed a recording saying, “Welcome to Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repair. Don’t get angry, get it fixed. Opening early September, Mare Street, E8. Register for a call at hackneydiamonds.com. Come on then.”

The new album is titled “Hackney Diamonds.”

On Wednesday, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will do an interview with Jimmy Fallon in London. The late Stones drummer Charlie Watts died in August 2021. The new album will include music the band made with Watts before his death and will feature Paul McCartney playing bass on one track.

Fallon’s interview will live-stream on YouTube on Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.