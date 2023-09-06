Penn Badgley says filming ‘Gossip Girl’ wedding scene with ex Blake Lively wasn’t ‘awkward for anybody’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Hey, Upper East Siders. “Gossip Girl” here.

Penn Badgley was spotted discussing a certain iconic wedding scene featured in the original CW “Gossip Girl” series finale during his “Popcrushed” podcast on Wednesday, and the subject of his real-life ex-girlfriend Blake Lively of course came up.

Badgley played Dan Humphrey in the series, and his cohosts wanted to know if the scene was awkward to film, as the pair had broken up by then off camera.

“I sure don’t think it was awkward for anybody,” Badgley said of filming that scene, adding, “from my memory, I’m pretty sure we were exes for nearly half of the entire run of the series.”

The wedding scene was featured in the 2012 series finale episode, wherein Lively’s Serena Van Der Woodsen married Humphrey – who was endearingly known as “lonely boy” throughout the series, and revealed to be Gossip Girl in the finale.

“We always were very professional,” Badgley said in the podcast. “We had to do all kinds of nutso stuff” – including having a fake marriage. “In my memory, there was not one bit of strangeness, it wasn’t even a thing.”

According to Badgley, his real-life relationship with Lively ran its course over a two-year period while they starred in the show. Lively is now married to actor Ryan Reynolds, and Badgely is wed to singer and actress Domino Kirke.

“Gossip Girl” first debuted in 2007 and ran for six seasons until 2012. It was based on the book series of the same name by author Cecily von Ziegesar, and followed the privileged lives of teens on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

“Everything in that show was about relationships of some form, so I feel like all of us had been in every configuration imaginable,” Badgley said on Wednesday, adding that “the finale in a lot of ways felt a little bit to me, after such a long time, it felt like it was almost an afterthought.”

Well, lonely boy, it’s still on our minds. XOXO.

