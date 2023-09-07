Britney Spears says she felt ‘scared’ during her famous snake dance routine

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Britney Spears is reflecting on one of her most memorable performances.

More than 20 years after she danced with a python draped around her shoulders at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer is revealing how she felt about it.

“One of my favorite performances was with an albino python,” Spears wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage!!!.”

Spears danced with the snake while singing her hit song, “I’m a Slave 4 U.”

The tweet then notes that Spears will share “more about this performance and other favorites” in her forthcoming book, “The Woman In Me.” The memoir is scheduled to hit shelves on Oct. 24.

Spears announced the book was in the works in July.

“It’s coming… My story, on my terms, at last,” she wrote at the time on an Instagram post.

