Sharon Osbourne offers Ozempic warning

(CNN) — Sharon Osbourne is sharing her experience taking Ozempic.

The diabetes medication has taken off as a weight loss drug and during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Osbourne described some of the side effects she said she experienced taking Ozempic.

“At first, I mean, you feel nauseous,” Sharon Osbourrne said. “You don’t throw up physically but you’ve got that feeling.”

She said she endured a few weeks “where I felt nauseous the whole time” and said she was also often thirsty, but had no desire to eat.

That lack of desire, she said is “why I keep saying you’ve got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it and it’s not right.”

Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy work by mimicking a hormone that the body naturally makes to slow the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer.

Osbourne said she’s lost 42 pounds and didn’t intend to drop that much weight. Noting that you “can’t stay on it forever,” she said it was time for her to stop and “I’ll probably put it all on again soon.”

Osbourne made the appearance on the show with her daughter Kelly, her son Jack and her rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne, who she said has been teasing her by calling her “Nancy Reagan” due to her extreme weight loss (Mrs. Reagan, the former first lady who died in 2016, was thin).

Her daughter Kelly, who added that she personally has issues with food, said she saw her mother’s experience as as positive given that her mother appeared to be more confident.

“Seeing the confidence and seeing how good my mum feels in her body I think it’s totally worth it,” the younger Osbourne said.

Ozempic and Wegovy have recently soared in popularity.

This week, the US Food and Drug Association announced an update to Ozempic’s label to acknowledge reports of blocked intestines in some people using the medication.

Some people who use Ozempic and Wegovy have also reported developing a condition called gastroparesis, or stomach paralysis. These cases are believed to be rare, experts say, and may not be direct results of the drugs themselves.

