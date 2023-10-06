Rachel Bilson responds to Whoopi Goldberg’s criticism of her on ‘The View’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Rachel Bilson is responding after Whoopi Goldberg criticized her for her views on the sexual history of potential romantic partners.

The “O.C.” star caught wind of Goldberg’s comments on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” during which producers played a portion of Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast where she commented that she would find a potential boyfriend’s lack of sexual experience “a little weird” if he was in his forties.

“I don’t understand. To me, if he’s happy with you and you’re having a good time, why are you bitching?” Goldberg asked on the talk show “Why is it your business? It’s not your business.”

Bilson replied in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, “I want to say that I’ve been a fan of Whoopi’s for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticized something I said, I of course was concerned.”

She continued: “We make it a very safe open place to discuss anything, and we were just talking. I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it.”

Bilson later said on the same podcast that it wasn’t fair to judge a person’s sex life.

“The point I get across is that it doesn’t matter, and maybe in the past I would’ve looked at it [judgmentally], but I wouldn’t do that anymore,” she said. “I made it clear that I don’t want to sound judgmental, it was important that that point get across, not what I said initially.”

She concluded, “It was a flippant comment that I was just talking with friends, and then I retracted it, because even talking about it now, I’m like, I don’t actually believe that. That’s why I think it’s important to stand up for it and clarify.”

