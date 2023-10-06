Sarah Michelle Gellar underwent painful surgery, but she is smiling about it

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sarah Michelle Gellar has a new reason to smile.

The actress recently shared a photo of herself on social media with a massive grin.

In the caption the “Buffy” star wrote “Last month, after years of being what is known as an aggressive brusher, I had to have dental surgery.”

“A gum graft to be specific. Now I’ve had natural child birth, and this surgery took me down,” she wrote. “So now to be smiling this big… is a big deal. That’s all. Oh and take it from me, brush gently.”

Gellar’s post followed another one from her recently that also referenced smiling and childbirth, when she shared a photo with her son Rocky in honor of National Sons Day.

“What can I say about you Rocky?” Gellar wrote. “You have the kindest heart and the most wicked laugh. It’s the greatest combination. You will always be my baby.”

She also shares a daughter, Charlotte, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

