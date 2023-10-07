Drake called out by the Pet Shop Boys for singing the chorus of one of their hits on new song without permission

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Drake recently dropped his eighth studio album, and it apparently comes with a bit of controversy.

English band the Pet Shop Boys called the Canadian singer out on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday – the day Drake released his “For All the Dogs” album.

“Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album,” the band’s tweet read. “No credit given or permission requested.”

Toward the end of the “Parties” track, Drake does indeed sing the chorus of “West End Girls,” the Pet Shop Boys’ hit song off their 1986 album “Please.”

CNN has reached out to representatives of Drake for comment.

Earlier this year, Drake released a poetry book titled “Titles Ruin Everything.”

Along with the release, the Grammy-winner announced he “made an album to go with the book… They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me. For all the dogs.”

Just after releasing the new album on Friday, he announced he plans to step away from the spotlight for an extended period of time to focus on his health.

On the “Table for One” series on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 Friday morning, he said, “I probably won’t make music for a little bit.”

“I need to focus on my health, first and foremost,” Drake explained. “Nothing crazy, but just, like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

