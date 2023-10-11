Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film shutters The Grove in Los Angeles ahead of premiere

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — As the world-wide (and world-dominating) release of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film approaches, preparations are being made on Wednesday in Los Angeles for what appears to be a large-scale premiere – with, perhaps, a certain “Anti-Hero” in attendance.

The Grove, an upscale LA shopping complex that includes a multi-screen movie theater, announced on their Instagram stories Wednesday that the open-air mall is closed to shoppers for the day.

While specifics of a premiere, and a potential appearance by Swift herself, have yet to be officially confirmed, videos posted to social media show The Grove’s famed cobblestone walkways blanketed by a massive red carpet.

The footage also shows step-and-repeats with the “Eras Tour” concert film promotional artwork splashed across it.

In August, Swift debuted the trailer and announced on her Instagram page that she was bringing her record-breaking “Eras Tour” to the big screen on October 13, writing in the caption that the tour “has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far.”

She went on to encourage moviegoers to dress in “Eras attire,” to exchange friendship bracelets and to sing and dance throughout the 3-hour movie, which is a cinematic showing of her full “Eras” concert.

The concert film has not yet been released, but it’s already broken records.

CNN previously reported the movie crushed single-day ticket pre-sales less than three hours after tickets became available, which prompted AMC to add extra showtimes where possible. It is expected to rake in between $100 million to $125 million in its opening weekend, according to industry estimates.

Swift completed the first US leg of her “Eras” tour in August, and played three shows in Mexico City later that month. She has been on a break until the International portion of her tour picks back up in Argentina in November.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” premieres in theaters on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.