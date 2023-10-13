‘Suits’ streaming so successful new show being planned

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Suits” has been highly rated on Netflix and now a new show is reportedly in the works.

Series creator Aaron Korsh is developing an offshoot of the popular series for NBCUniversal, according to Deadline.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the network to confirm.

“Suits” aired from 2011 to 2019 and starred Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (then Markle), Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres. Torres then starred in the spinoff “Pearson,” which ran for one season in 2019.

The new show reportedly won’t be a spinoff or a reboot, but rather part of the “Suits” universe.

Korsh shared a Deadline story about the show’s streaming success on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits,” he wrote. “It’s good to be the King.”

Many have attributed the renewed popularity of “Suits” to it featuring Meghan before she married Prince Harry.

