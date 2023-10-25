Paris Hilton responds to ‘cruel’ comments about her baby

(CNN) — Paris Hilton is responding to reaction over a photo of her 8-month-old son, Phoenix Barron.

Hilton recently took to Instagram to post pictures of her son with husband Carter Reum. They were visiting New York City together and some people commented that her baby’s head was large.

Hilton replied that her “angel is perfectly healthy” and “just has a large brain.”

In an Instagram story Hilton later wrote, “Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable.”

She continued, “This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return.”

Hilton added, “If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic.”

She concluded her note with with a request for kindness.

“I’ve dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember,” Hilton wrote. “Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters. It’s hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy.”

