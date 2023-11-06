Taylor Swift adds Brittany Mahomes to her squad

(CNN) — Taylor Swift appears to have a new member of her squad.

Over the weekend she was photographed having a night out with a group of girlfriends, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and a newer friend, Brittany Mahomes.

Mahomes being there was notable to the Swifties who continue to read the tea leaves on the apparent relationship between Swift and Travis Kelce.

Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and is a teammate of Mahomes’ husband Patrick, who plays quarterback.

Swift and Kelce still have not formerly said they are a couple despite weeks of public outings together, including the singer attending some of his games.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen in the sky box doing an elaborate, celebratory handshake after a successful play by the Chiefs at one recent game.

So there was plenty of buzz when Mahomes was spotted with Swift and her crew of fellow celebrity friends during a girls’ night out at Bond St restaurant in New York City.

Swift was seen holding Mahomes’ hand as she linked arms with Gomez.

The Kansas City Chiefs were playing in Frankfurt, Germany this past weekend as part of the NFL’s slate of games being played abroad. They triumphed over the Miami Dolphins, 21 to 14.

