Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’ debuts first trailer

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — The first trailer for “Madame Web” has dropped.

The Marvel film stars Dakota Johnson as an emergency responder turned mutant who finds out she can see into the future. Her secret identity is Cassandra Webb, a blind and paralyzed medium.

According to the official synopsis for the movie: “Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. Forced to confront revelations about her past, [Madame Web] forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.”

The movie is directed by S.J. Clarkson, who directed episodes of both “The Defenders” and “Jessica Jones.”

Alongside Johnson, the cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, Mike Epps and Emma Roberts.

Sony’s “Madame Web” will premiere in theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

