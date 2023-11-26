Eric McCormack’s wife files for divorce after 26 years of marriage

(CNN) — Janet Leigh Holden McCormack, the wife of “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack, has filed for divorce after 26 years with the actor.

Holden McCormack filed a divorce petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court last week, citing “irreconcilable differences” as ground for divorce, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.

A date of separation was not specified on the petition.

CNN has reached out to the pair’s representatives for comment.

The couple first met on the set of the 1994 mini-series “Lonesome Dove: The Series,” the Emmy-winning actor told The Guardian in a 2007 interview.

“She was the assistant director. I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted,” McCormack said at the time. “Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck.”

He joked that at first, “she wasn’t too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you.”

“But I managed to convince her,” he said.

They went on to wed in August 1997 and have one son together, 21-year-old Finnigan Holden McCormack.

