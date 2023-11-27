Stephen Colbert cancels ‘Late Show’ episodes after suffering ruptured appendix

(CNN) — Stephen Colbert is calling in sick this week from his “Late Show” hosting duties.

Colbert announced on Threads Monday that he has to cancel this week’s previously scheduled new episodes of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” as he recovers from surgery.

“Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I’m sure you’re thinking, “Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?” Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix,” he wrote.

Colbert added that he’s “grateful” for his doctor’s care, and extended his gratitude to his wife Evie McGee-Colbert and their kids for “putting up” with him.

“Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” he joked at the end of his statement.

Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart, Kelsey Grammer and Barbara Streisand were set to appear as guests on the “Late Show” starting Tuesday when the show returned from Thanksgiving break, with Grammy-winner Jon Batiste slated as Wednesday’s musical guest.

Last month, Colbert similarly was forced to cancel a week’s worth of shows “per doctor’s orders” after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The “Late Show” airs Monday through Friday at 11:35 p.m. EST on CBS, and streams on Paramount+.

