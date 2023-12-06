No, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were not ‘psychotic’ enough to publicly ‘hard launch’ a first date

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is clearing a few things up related to the much-debated timeline of her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In an interview with Time Magazine published Wednesday – wherein Swift was named the outlet’s 2023 “Person of the Year” – she said her relationship with Kelce actually started earlier this summer when he “very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

She was referring to a July episode of Kelce’s podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” which he co-hosts with his brother, where he revealed that he attempted to give Swift his phone number by way of a friendship bracelet during one of her concerts.

According to the “Anti-Hero” singer this week, they quietly “started hanging out” right after that.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she told Time in this week’s interview, referring to the Chiefs game where she was first seen in person in September.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she pondered, going on to assert that they “would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Since that September game, Swift has attended a total of five of Kelce’s football games, and they made cameos on “Saturday Night Live” in October. Kelce also flew down to Argentina last month to catch his second “Eras Tour” concert.

Acknowledging the public nature of the relationship in Wednesday’s interview, Swift says they’re not trying to hide anything at this point.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “We’re just proud of each other.”

