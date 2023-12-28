Kennedy Center Honors was a night of massive stars

(CNN) — The 46th Kennedy Center Honors celebrated some of the legendary performers of our time in a prerecorded special that aired on Wednesday.

Singer and actress Gloria Estefan hosted the event, which feted Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick, Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming and Barry Gibb.

Queen Latifah became the first female rapper chosen as a Kennedy Center honoree.

Fellow stars took to the stage at the event’s taping earlier this month to offer praise and perform in their honor.

Chloe Bailey and Cynthia Erivo both sang Warwick tunes, Missy Elliott, Rapsody and child star Van Van were part of the tribute to Queen Latifah, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg and Meg Ryan honored Crystal, Dove Cameron, Tituss Burgess and Sigourney Weaver were on hand to laud Fleming, while group Little Big Town and Michael Bublé celebrated Gibb.

The ceremony, which has been held annually since 1978, recognizes the lifetime achievements of those in the arts and their contributions to culture.

The Kennedy Center opened in 1971 in Washington, DC,and was named in honor of President John F. Kennedy who, with his wife Jacqueline Kennedy, had championed to raise funds to establish it.

The event is available for streaming on Paramount+.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.