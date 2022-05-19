Flight attendant delivers passenger’s baby on board Frontier Airlines flight

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

A woman gave birth to a healthy baby in a lavatory on board a Frontier Airlines flight, according to a Facebook post from the airline.

The passenger went into early labor during the flight from Denver (DEN) to Orlando (MCO), said the post, which was shared on May 17. Flight attendant Diana Giraldo then helped her get to the lavatory and assisted in delivering the baby.

In a statement, Captain Chris Nye, who was piloting the aircraft, said the plane diverted to Florida’s Pensacola Airport, then continued to Orlando after the mother and baby were able to deplane with the assistance of medical personnel.

“The whole crew really did a great job,” Nye said in a comment that was shared on Frontier’s Facebook post.

“Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!”

Though the baby’s name and gender have not been shared publicly, Frontier did reveal that the newborn’s middle name is Sky due to the unusual conditions of its arrival in the world.

And this little one isn’t the only kid born in the air in recent years.

In May 2021, a woman went into labor on board a flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu. In that case, though, no flight attendant needed to help out with the delivery — by lucky coincidence, there was a doctor and three NICU nurses on board, all of whom jumped into action.

In fact, being born on a plane can sometimes have fun perks attached.

A baby named Haven, who was born on a Cebu Pacific flight from Dubai to Manila in 2016, was given one million miles by the Filipino airline. Despite being too little to use them yet, the airline said the miles could be shared with her family members.

