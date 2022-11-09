Florida airports and attractions closing as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

Some Florida airports and theme parks were halting operations Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole advanced toward the eastern coast of Florida.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) said on Twitter that it would halt commercial operations at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The airport said it was tying down jet bridges and covering equipment at ticket counters in preparation for the storm and communicating with emergency management officials.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) planned to close by 2 p.m. Wednesday, the airport tweeted. And Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) posted that it would close at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“Please do not come to the airport. The airport is not an authorized shelter,” Orlando Sanford airport’s tweet said.

Walt Disney World parks in Orlando planned a phased closure starting at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday because of the storm, with EPCOT and Magic Kingdom scheduled as the last to close at 7 p.m. ET, according to a weather alert on Disney’s website.

“We are continuing to closely monitor Tropical Storm Nicole, which continues to be a dynamic and evolving storm,” park officials said Tuesday.

Universal Orlando Resort made a similar operational decision, with Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, planning to close at 5 p.m.

All flights in and out of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) had been canceled as of about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a tweet by the airport.

Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) said on Twitter that it would close at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The airport said it planned to reopen at 4 a.m. on Friday

Miami International Airport (MIA) tweeted Wednesday morning that it was open but that cancellations and delays from the storm were possible.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) said some flights had been delayed or canceled because of the storm. The airport and nearby North Perry General Aviation Airport (HWO) remained opened as of midday Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale airport said on Twitter.

CNN’s Melissa Alonso and David Williams contributed to this report. Top image: An empty TSA screening line is seen at Orlando International Airport as the airport prepared for Hurricane Ian in late September. The airport is bracing for Tropical Storm Nicole. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)