Look of the Week: Anya Taylor-Joy stuns in unconventional wedding dress

(CNN) — Gazing out from a 15th-century balcony overlooking Venice’s Grand Canal, actor Anya Taylor-Joy gave the world a first glimpse of her wedding dress this weekend — and it was far from expected.

For one, it wasn’t white. In lieu of a traditional ivory frock, Taylor-Joy opted for a blush-toned princess gown. The tulle skirt and bodice were embellished with lace-like detailing woodland motifs: branches and leaves in chocolate-colored thread, pink flowers and iridescent dew droplets in silver crystals. Across her chest, an embroidered hummingbird reaches to what appears to be a thistle for a drink.

Perhaps the least surprising element of the ethereally romantic gown was its label: custom Dior. Taylor-Joy was announced as a global ambassador for the brand in 2021; she has since been a regular front-row fixture at Dior’s fashion shows, and sporting its clothes at a number of engagements. Dior is behind some of Taylor-Joy’s most memorable red carpet looks; from the emerald green dress and evening coat worn to the 2021 Golden Globes to the Barbie-pink, ‘60s inspired couture look — complete with pink netted beret — she wore to the Venice Film Festival that same year.

She wore a pink Dior jumpsuit to a premiere for “The Super Mario Brothers” movie in Los Angeles in April, a cream lacy Dior crinoline skirt to the 2022 Harper’s Bazaar “Woman of the Years” awards in London last November, and a pleated black tulle Dior couture gown (with a bold netted face mask) to Vanity Fair’s after-party at the 2022 Oscars. Most recently, she arrived at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week latest show in an edgy patent leather moto jacket cinched at her waist, a pair of black cat eye sunglasses and black stilettos.

The 27-year-old — whose lavish Venice ceremony to 29-year-old musician Malcolm McRae followed a reported courthouse wedding in 2022 — was not the first celebrity to flip the script on bridal gowns this year. In August, Michelle Yeoh wore two dresses to marry French businessman Jean Todt in Geneva. Her second bridal look was a dusty rose lace gown and silk bodice. Designed by Schiaparelli, the satin corset was bejeweled to resemble a surrealist face in gold and pearls.

