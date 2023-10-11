All flights suspended at London’s Luton Airport following ‘significant’ fire

By Niamh Kennedy and Sharon Braithwaite

London (CNN) — All flights have been suspended in London’s Luton Airport following the breakout of a “significant” fire in the airport’s Terminal 2 parking lot, the airport said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airport said it would be closed until at least 3 p.m. local time, with passengers advised not to travel to the airport.

“Emergency services remain on the scene following last night’s fire in Terminal Car Park 2,” it said on X/Twitter. The airport said earlier the fire had resulted in “partial structural collapse.”

The airport stressed that its “priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff.”

It advised passengers to contact their airlines for more information about the status of their flights. It said that airport “access remains strictly limited.”

Luton Airport is located in Bedfordshire, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) northwest of London. It is a hub for several low-cost airlines, including easyJet, Wizz Air and Ryanair.

This is a developing story.

