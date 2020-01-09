OSU expands campus-wide tobacco products ban

Government-politics

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State University said Thursday it has enacted an expanded policy prohibiting the use of any tobacco products on all university properties. OSU adopted a smoke-free campus policy for all students, employees and visitors in 2012.

“Oregon State is committed to providing a healthy learning, research and service environment for its students and employees, and healthy community spaces for the public,” said Steve Clark, vice president of university relations and marketing. “This new policy is a further and important step in achieving that goal.”

The expanded policy applies to all forms of tobacco products, including chewing and dipping tobacco, hookah tobacco, other forms of tobacco and vaping products. Electronic cigarettes have been prohibited on OSU property since 2012. All Oregon State-owned or controlled properties, including athletics venues, are subject to this expanded policy.

Oregon State has begun implementing the tobacco-free policy with an emphasis on providing educational awareness of the policy and offering services to help those seeking to stop using tobacco products.

An Oregon State study in fall 2018 on the Corvallis campus showed strong support for implementing a tobacco-free policy. Nearly two-thirds of students and more than two-thirds of faculty and staff participating in the study supported a tobacco-free policy.