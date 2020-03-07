Oregon reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, including Klamath, Jackson counties

Health

State's total tally rises to seven cases

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon health officials said Saturday they have identified four new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 among residents in Jackson, Klamath and Washington counties.

State and local health officials said they are moving quickly to contact people who may have been in close contact with the individuals who tested as presumptively positive cases.

"Three of the new cases are travel-related; one was a contact of a known case," the Oregon Health Authority's announcement said.

The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory tested 42 samples from 22 people Friday, yielding the four presumptive positive cases and 18 negatives.

The new cases bring to seven the number of confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.

Oregon residents who would like more information on COVID-19 can call 211.

OHA continues to recommend that all people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:

Stay home while you are sick.

Never visit a hospital or long-term-care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.

Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms. If you are feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need to seek medical care, stay home while you recover. If you are sick and plan to seek care, please call before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others. For urgent medical needs, call 911.

