Bend-La Pine Schools taking steps to curb risk of COVID-19

Using sanitizer spray guns, requiring visitors to wash their hands

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools have begun taking preventative measures to fight off the potentially deadly novel coronavirus.

The district is now using sanitizer spray bottles in school buses and classrooms. Some disinfectants have been proven to kill the virus.

The school is also requiring visitors to wash their hands when entering and leaving school buildings.

There have been 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state but none yet in Central Oregon.

