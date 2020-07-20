Mosaic Medical gets $50,000 grant for home health screenings amid COVID-19

Health

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was awarded $50,000 from the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program. The funds will be used to help patients keep up with health screenings at home during COVID-19.

Mosaic Medical said it plans to provide a concierge colon cancer screening service for our patients. Part of the program includes screening reminders sent via text message, mailing test kits directly to patients and virtual lunch and learns.

By investing in these new methods, the organization said, "we hope to educate our patients and the community on the importance of keeping up with health screenings at home while in quarantine."

“We are grateful for the generous support from the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program to enhance our colon screening program across Central Oregon,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic’s director of strategy and development.

“Regular screenings is one of the most powerful ways for detecting and preventing colon cancer. This funding will make the screening process more convenient and easy for our patients.”

The OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program is designed to build sustainable collaborations with Oregon communities by providing grants and other resources to foster development of community-identified cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and survivorship projects.

The OHSU Knight Cancer Institute has made a decade-long commitment to invest in this program to develop robust, sustainable programs that benefit the health of all Oregonians. Additional information about the program is available on the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute’s website.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves all Central Oregonians, regardless of life circumstances. Through a network of 15 clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all. For more information visit our website at www.mosaicmedical.org.