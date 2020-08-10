Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 death; 227 new cases, 20 in C. Oregon

Health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 357, along with 227 new cases, 20 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 21,488 cases, along with 429,244 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (8), Jefferson (11), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (21), Marion (27), Morrow (15), Multnomah (45), Polk (6), Umatilla (15), Washington (37), and Yamhill (8).

Crook County has had 49 cases, one death and 1,810 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 611 cases, 10 deaths and 10,481 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 371 cases, four deaths and 3,497 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported eight COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m. Monday, two of whom were in the ICU and on ventilators.

Oregon’s 357th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 29 and died on August 5 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

