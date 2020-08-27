Central Oregonians urged to access mental health services during pandemic

Health

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the midst of a global pandemic, tensions are high and many people are experiencing increased anxiety, depression and isolation. The Mind Your Mind Central Oregon team is asking for community members to continue to talk about mental health, encourage self-care and connect residents with professional mental health resources.

With school and service agency closures, there is also concern about the needs of children. Settings in which children’s physical and mental health needs are often identified are less available during this time, and behavioral health agencies are observing a decrease in referrals of children to important mental health services.

Mind Your Mind Central Oregon, a Central Oregon effort to promote everyday mental health, is reaching out on behalf of local mental and physical health providers and advocates to remind Central Oregonians about the importance of seeking emotional care and support every day, and especially during challenging times. Information regarding mental health and other resources can be found at mindyourmindco.org.

“People are experiencing high levels of stress right now. Business owners are struggling, individuals are navigating employment and housing challenges, parents are juggling work while trying to keep their kids on track,” said Jessica Jacks, Prevention Supervisor for Deschutes County Health Services. “We all need to be vigilant about using our coping skills and reaching out for help when we need it.”

Mind Your Mind Central Oregon is an initiative of Prevention Professionals in agencies across Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes counties and in partnership with the Central Oregon Health Council. For more information, visit mindyourmindco.org.

About MYMCO

Mind Your Mind Central Oregon is a campaign to promote everyday mental health. The campaign strives to 1) increase awareness of the importance of mental wellness to one’s overall health; 2) reduce the stigma related to mental health, mental illness and help seeking; and 3) provide practical resources that individuals, families, schools, work sites and communities can use to promote mental health.