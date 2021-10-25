Rimrock Trails Treatment Services moves Redmond counseling clinic to historic house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails announced Monday the relocation of their Redmond Counseling Clinic to the Oregon Historical Site Home, The Cunning House, located at 215 SW 7th Street in downtown Redmond.

Rimrock Trails purchased the historical home in June and officially opened its doors to clients on Sept. 27. The organization will continue to offer same-week Telehealth and in-office counseling appointments including specialized child and family counseling, individual, group, and couples counseling, substance use treatment services, Telepsychiatry and medication management.

Built in 1918, The Cunning House is recognized as an Oregon Historical Site. The larger space offers six therapy rooms, including a Theraplay room, and will allow the organization to better be able to meet the growing need for mental health and substance use counseling services in our community.

“Each year, more and more Central Oregon individuals and families rely on our services as the demand for mental health and substance use treatment services has reached an all-time high. The purchase of this beautiful downtown location will allow us to better meet this need as we move from two counseling offices to six! We are so grateful that the Redmond community continues to embrace us and we are honored to serve in this capacity.” – Michelle Duff, Community Relations Manager, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

To mark the occasion, Rimrock Trails and the Redmond Chamber of Commerce will host a Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4–6:00 pm at the new location, 215 SW 7th Street, Redmond. The event is open to the public and will include food from The Pump House, wine from Lava Terrace Cellars and the Eqwine Mobile Wine Cart, beer from Wild Ride Brewery, and Mocktails from The Twisted Peach. The Rimrock Trails Team will provide guided tours of the facility throughout the evening.